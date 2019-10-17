|
|
MICHAEL WAYNE LATHROP Onslow Michael Wayne Lathrop, 68, of Onslow, Iowa, passed away surrounded by love at home after losing his fight against brain cancer on Oct. 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Wyoming, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at First Presbyterian Church in Onslow, Iowa. A private family burial with military rites will follow. Per Michael's wishes, there will be no viewing. The family will welcome all friends at the Memorial Hall in Wyoming for a luncheon on Friday following the service. Michael was born Feb. 7, 1951, in Anamosa, Iowa, to Betty Elizabeth and Merle Wayne. He graduated from Midland High School, and then served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Intrepid, serving on the ship's last time at sea. Michael held a variety of jobs he loved through the years, from local agricultural work to trucking, but his favorite was always his time at J&P Cycles. Michael enjoyed camping, time in the shop, his family, restoring old vehicles and car shows. Survivors include his wife, Patricia; son, Lee White; stepdaughter, Malinda (Lawrence) Hintz; stepsons, Patrick White Sr., Larry White Jr., Jeffery White and Thomas White; sisters, Barbara (Cyril) Carpenter, Vickie Lathrop, Sherry Kula and Debra Lathrop (Garry Nissen); and several nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Rawson; brother, Thomas; stepchildren, Christina Foyt and David White; and granddaughter, Angela Foyt. Memorials may be directed to the family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019