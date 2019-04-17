MICHAEL JAMES WEHR Cedar Rapids Michael James Wehr, 45, of Fowlerton, Ind., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held in Cedar Rapids at a later date. Mike was born April 8, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to James and Marna Wehr. He graduated from Prairie High School in 1992. He later moved to Indiana and married Barbara Morgan on Oct. 31, 2007. Mike's life journey took him across many paths, making an impression on those he met along the way. He especially treasured his time working with Special Olympics. Mike loved campfires with his family and friends, and was always up to share a good story. He was proud of his Hawkeye heritage. He kept busy supporting his kids at their activities, growing gardens, planning Christmas gifts for others year-round and tending to his dogs. We will forever miss Mike's ability to laugh so easily. Mike is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Sara and C.J. of Fowlerton; his parents, James and Marna of Cedar Rapids; his sister, Michelle (Dave Scheiding) of Cedar Rapids; and his brothers, Mark (Melissa) of Fairfax and Matt of Waukee. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Will, Aubrey, Nate and Quinn; and many other extended family members and friends. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary