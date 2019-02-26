MICHAEL JOHN WELCH Cedar Rapids Michael John Welch, 72, was born Aug. 31, 1946, and died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Born in Cedar Rapids, Mike attended Immaculate Conception grade school, McKinley Junior High School and, after attending Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, he graduated from Washington High School in 1963. Michael entered the radio business, first working as an unpaid intern at KCRG station in Cedar Rapids. He subsequently was hired full time at KCRG as a rock 'n' roll disc jockey replacing the very popular and beloved deejay, Sandy Shore. Michael reached the pinnacle of his career when he moved to KIOA radio station in Des Moines, where he worked both as a disc jockey and the station's music director. His work as KIOA music director garnered him the honor of being named the Middle-Market Music Director of the Year by the Bill Gavin Report. His broadcasting career also included working at radio stations in the Rockford, Ill., Minot, N.D., Indianapolis, Tulsa, Okla., Kansas City and Chicago area markets. Michael was an avid collector of vinyl record 45s and albums. Upon retirement, Michael resided in Cedar Rapids. He was predeceased by his parents, Ted J. Welch and Mary B. Welch. Michael is survived by his two brothers, Peter B. Welch (Marlene) of Cedar Rapids and Teed J. Welch (Susan) of Waccabuc, N.Y.: niece, Rebecca Welch of Cedar Rapids, nephew, T.J. Welch of New York, N.Y.; lifelong professional radio friend, Mark Elliott; and numerous cousins. A memorial visitation will be held at a later date in the spring to be announced. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements Memorial donations may be sent to Mercy Foundation, 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 in remembrance of Michael Welch or to the charity of the donor's personal preference. Please leave a message or tribute to the Welch family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary