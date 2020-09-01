1/1
Micharl Dahl
MICHAEL L. DAHL Cedar Rapids Michael L. Dahl, 55, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Survivors include his girlfriend, Jodi Achey; a daughter, Mary Settles; his brother, Marshal Dahl; a niece; and one grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Marty; and his sister, Mary Ann. Mike was an outgoing, fun guy. He really loved talking about cars and electronics. He loved going on road trips to car shows. Mike also enjoyed music. Memorials may be made to the family and brought to the Celebration of Life.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
