MICHEAL LYNN DOUGLAS SR. Van Horne Micheal Lynn Douglas Sr., 67, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2020. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williamsburg. A celebration of Micheal's life will be held at a later date. Memorials or condolences may be forwarded to Pam Douglas, 201 Fourth St., Van Horne, IA 52346. Micheal was born March 17, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Carrol and Salome (Scheinker) Douglas. On June 9, 1990, he was united in marriage to Pamela McGuiness at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Micheal operated Douglas' Barber Shop in Van Horne from 1992 until retiring in 2010. Micheal enjoyed hanging out with his family, watching trains, working with wood and listening to old country music. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Pam; his children, Jim (Mary Jaycel) of Clutier, Chris (Laura) of Van Horne, Micheal Jr. of Marion, Storm of Van Horne and Seth of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Logan, Dillon, Alina, Evelyn, Spenser, McKaylee and River; and his brother, Dick Douglas of Anamosa. Micheal was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sara Douglas; first wife, Rita Douglas; and siblings, Mary Briney, Ron Douglas, Barb Douglas and Susie Clough. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.