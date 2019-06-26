|
|
MICHEAL ETZEL Alburnett Micheal Etzel, 52, of Alburnett, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home officiated by Jody Skogen. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Lafayette Cemetery in rural Toddville. Micheal is survived and lovingly remembered by his three children, Matt Etzel, Tayler Etzel and Dean Etzel; mother, Edna Etzel; sister, Kim (AJ) Lewis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Etzel; and his grandparents. A memorial fund has been established in Micheal's memory for the family to help cover funeral expenses. Please share a memory of Micheal at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 26, 2019