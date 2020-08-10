1/
MICHELLE ANN SCHLEE Strawberry Point Michelle Ann Schlee, 56, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence in Strawberry Point. Michelle is survived by her husband, Chris Schlee; four children, Seth (Samantha) Schlee of Strawberry Point, Reed (Rachel) Schlee of Marion, Paige (Will Neumeister) Schlee of Holy Cross and Zane (Mica Moeller) Schlee of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Sawyer and June Schlee, Haddie and Raelynne Schlee, and Jack Neumeister; her mother, Linda (Lloyd) McClain of Marion; a sister, Annette (Marty) Looney of Cedar Rapids; and a brother, Scott Nesvik of Portland, Ore. She was preceded in death by her father, Nyle. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Private funeral service: Mission in Christ Lutheran Church in Strawberry Point, with the Rev. Gary Burkhalter officiating. Public visitation: Due to delay at the medical examiner, the services will be announced later and will be held at the Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Interment: Cass Township in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and at the church. The family understands if you are not comfortable attending visitation or the funeral service.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020.
