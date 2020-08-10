MICHELLE ANN SCHLEE Strawberry Point Michelle Ann Schlee, 56, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence in Strawberry Point. Michelle is survived by her husband, Chris Schlee; four children, Seth (Samantha) Schlee of Strawberry Point, Reed (Rachel) Schlee of Marion, Paige (Will Neumeister) Schlee of Holy Cross and Zane (Mica Moeller) Schlee of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Sawyer and June Schlee, Haddie and Raelynne Schlee, and Jack Neumeister; her mother, Linda (Lloyd) McClain of Marion; a sister, Annette (Marty) Looney of Cedar Rapids; and a brother, Scott Nesvik of Portland, Ore. She was preceded in death by her father, Nyle. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Private funeral service: Mission in Christ Lutheran Church in Strawberry Point, with the Rev. Gary Burkhalter officiating. Public visitation: Due to delay at the medical examiner, the services will be announced later and will be held at the Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Interment: Cass Township in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and at the church. The family understands if you are not comfortable attending visitation or the funeral service.