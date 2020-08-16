MICHELLE ANN SCHLEE Strawberry Point Michelle Ann Schlee, 56, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Private family funeral service: Mission in Christ Lutheran Church in Strawberry Point, with the Rev. Gary Burkhalter officiating. Public visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Interment: Cass Township, Strawberry Point. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home. The family understands if you are not comfortable attending the visitation.