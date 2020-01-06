|
|
MICHELLE KATHLEEN NACHTMAN Waterloo Michelle Kathleen Nachtman, 49, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. She was born April 25, 1970, in Manchester, the daughter of Harold and Linda "Lynne" (Mitchell) Nachtman. Michelle was a 1988 graduate of Iowa City West High School. Michelle lived in various group homes and care facilities over the years. For the past 10 plus years, she resided at Harmony House in Waterloo. Michelle enjoyed watching movies, visiting with her family and eating Wendy's and Subway. She especially enjoyed oatmeal raisin cookies. Michelle cherished being with her family and friends. Survivors include her brother, Chuck (Pam) Nachtman of North English; two nephews, Bradley and Brian; several aunts, Sister Mildred Nachtman, O.S.F. of Dubuque, Caroline Nachtman of Manchester and Edith Schwers of Anamosa; and several cousins. Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lynne Nachtman; and several aunts and uncles. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call one hour before Mass at the church on Tuesday. Interment: Calvary Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020