MICHELLE RENEE KREISS Iowa City Michelle Renee Kreiss, the daughter of Edward and Betti (Bollman) Dorpinghaus, was born June 24, 1959, in Denver, Colo. She grew up in Iowa City, Iowa, where she attended school. She graduated from Iowa City West in 1977. She attended college for several years before moving to Fairfield, Iowa, in 1985. Michelle married Troy Kreiss on Sept. 7, 1985. To this union two children were born, Jessica and Jon. They later divorced. Michelle moved to Spencer, Iowa, in 2002, where she worked at the Spencer Daily Reporter, Spencer Municipal Golf Course and Sunshine Services. Michelle enjoyed boating, grilling, going to concerts and helping with events for the Spencer Jaycees and Special Olympics. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids. She was known for being the "life of the party." Michelle passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home at the age of 60. She was preceded in death by her parents; birth mother, Terri Torres; and birth father, Freddy Nieto. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Jessica Kreiss of Spencer and Jonathan (Terri Stewart) Kreiss of Webb, Iowa; two grandchildren, Hunter and Korei; two brothers, Randy and Marc; two sisters, Karen and Kathleen; other relatives; and many special friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date to be announced to celebrate this dear lady's life. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020