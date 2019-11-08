|
MICHELLE MARIE "SHELLI" GRAY Hopkinton Michelle Marie "Shelli" Gray, 39, of Hopkinton, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, from injuries suffered in an automobile accident. Survivors include her husband, Jamie Gray of Hopkinton; three children, Emma, Claira and Dominic Gray, all of Hopkinton; her parents, Delbert and Diane Aldrich of Manchester; her three brothers, Chris (Tina Tucker) Aldrich and children, Rylie and Peyton Aldrich, and Tyson and Taya Tucker of Earlville, Rusty (Jenni) Aldrich, and their children, Logan, Isabella, Sophia and Jackson Aldrich, all of Lamont and Matt Aldrich and his dog, Winnie, of San Jose, Calif.; her maternal grandmother, Betsy Fessler of Earlville; her parents-in-law, Debbie and Dean Holtz of Delaware; her father-in-law, Rob Gray of Anamosa; grandparents-in-law, Robert and Janet Melchert of Hopkinton; brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Jacob (Taylor) Coyle of Sumner, Jared (Jessica Dudak) Coyle of Anamosa, Alex Gray of Des Moines and Hunter (Ashley) Hood of Minnesota; two stepsisters and two stepbrothers, Joshua (Laura) Holtz, Jessica (Tim) Quinn, Emily (Casey) Cole and Robb Holtz; six godchildren, Rylie Aldrich, Chance Downs, Sonia Geiss, Morgan Weiland, Hank Parsons and Weston Whitt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Golden Congregational Church in rural Ryan, Iowa, with the Rev. Curt Miner officiating. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church on Monday. Inurnment at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019