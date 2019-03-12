|
MICHELLE ANN WEST Cedar Rapids Michelle Ann West, 46, of Cedar Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Celebration of Life Services will be held at noon Saturday, March 16, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW in Cedar Rapids. Friends may visit with the family after 10 a.m. Saturday at the chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. A full obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019