Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Marion Methodist Church
Marion, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mick McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mick Burt McCoy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mick Burt McCoy Obituary
MICK BURT MCCOY Cedar Rapids Mick Burt McCoy of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Marion Methodist Church in Marion, officiated by the Rev. Phil Rogers. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. The full obituary will run in the Sunday edition.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now