MICK BURT MCCOY Cedar Rapids Mick Burt McCoy of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Marion Methodist Church in Marion, officiated by the Rev. Phil Rogers. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. The full obituary will run in the Sunday edition.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019