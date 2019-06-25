MICKEY C. "MICK" BUTZ Cedar Rapids Mick Butz, beloved husband and father, died June 24, 2019. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors. Mick was born May 31, 1939, in Gordon, Neb. He graduated from Benson High School in Omaha, Neb., and attended the University of Omaha. He entered the Army on Nov. 3, 1961, where he served as a medical records clerk. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 20, 1964. Mick had a 35-year career as a multi-line claims adjuster throughout Missouri and Iowa. After his retirement, he volunteered as a chaplain at St. Luke's Hospital. Mick is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carole; and his sons, Gregory (Michelle) of Glenview, Ill., and Bradley (Jackie) of Marion. He also is survived by his great joys, grandchildren, Eric, Alex and Jenna. Also surviving is his brother, Thomas of Harlingen, Texas. Mick was preceded in death by his three brothers, Bobby, Clifford and Billy; and his sister, Judy. Throughout his long illness with Alzheimer's, he taught us all how to live with courage and joy in the midst of suffering. As a family, we are ever so grateful for the loving care he received from the staff at Bickford Cottage of Marion and Hallmar of Mercy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Family Caregivers Center of Mercy or Hallmar of Mercy Activities Fund. Online donations may be made at givetomercy.mercycare.org/donate, designate drop down menu to Family Caregivers Center or "other" and enter Hallmar Activity Fund. Published in The Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary