MICKEY DALE HAZLETT Cedar Rapids Mickey Dale Hazlett, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Living Center West Rehab Center. A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date. Mickey Dale Hazlett was born on Feb. 28, 1943, the son of Dale and Eldora (Naylor) Hazlett. He was united in marriage to Mary Jane Strasser on June 26, 1962, in Iowa City. Mickey worked for Quaker Oats for 37 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, camping, making model trains and boats, spending winters in Texas and, most of all, loved spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish Mickey's memories are his wife, Mary Jane Hazlett of Cedar Rapids; three children, Brian (Vicki) Hazlett of Oklahoma, Belinda Chatfield of New Hampshire and Steven (Heather) Hazlett of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Mark (Kim) Hazlett of Marion. Memorials may be directed to the family of Mickey Hazlett. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary