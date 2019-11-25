|
|
MIKE "DOG CATCHER" THOMAS Cedar Rapids Mike "Dog Catcher" Thomas, 73, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, ran out of sand in the hourglass on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Casual attire is requested; jeans and Harley-Davidson t-shirts are encouraged. Mike was born on May 6, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Merle and Virginia (Wheeler) Thomas. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1964, and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College. Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Patricia Hausman on May 25, 1968, in Cedar Rapids; Patricia passed away on Nov. 25, 2004. Mike worked as an electrician at Kirkwood Community College. He was a very charitable man, never hesitating to stop and help a "worthy" recipient of his assistance. Mike loved old cars and was a motorcycle enthusiast who made a point of taking several motorcycle trips every year. He was a proponent for the legalization of marijuana. Survivors include his children, Marnie Thomas (Matt), Angie (Steven) Thiher and Jeremiah Thomas; dog, Cola; grandchildren, Britteny Nicole, Jacob Michael, Anna Renae and Ava Rose; two great-grandchildren, Nakayla and Braylynn; best friend, Dale "Indian" Flecksing; special friend, Cindy Burger; sister, Star Pegump; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Virginia; wife, Patricia Thomas; brother, Jerry Thomas; and dogs, Willie, Knute, and all of his previous shepherds. Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Donor Network. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Mercy Hospital Staff, Dr. Saxena, Dr. Ramadugu and the dialysis centers. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring. Please share a memory of Mike at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. "The road goes on forever and the party never ends."
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019