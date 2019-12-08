|
|
MILDRED ANN MITCHELL Cedar Rapids Mildred (Millie) Ann Mitchell died on Nov. 23, 2019. There will be no memorial service for Millie. You can visit her in the Corridor of Hope at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Mausoleum. Millie was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Frank Mkrvicka; her brother, Lodge; sister, Shirley Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Linda Mitchell. Millie is survived by her husband, Robert Mitchell; son, Randy; daughter, Debi Walk; husband, Fred; granddaughter, Leah Walk and her husband and sons, Cole Gonzalez, CJ and Lincoln; grandson, Chad Mitchell and his wife and daughters, Beverly, Mya and Alexa; grandson, Bryan Mitchell, and his wife, Jessie; nieces, Terri McGraw, Lea Ann Ross and Carmen Henderson; and nephew, Craig Mrkvicka. Millie was born on April 17, 1923. She married Robert C. Mitchell on March 8, 1947. Millie lived in Cedar Rapids for 90 of her 96 years, with short stays in Coral Gables, Fla., and Henderson, Nev. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1941. She loved socializing with friends, ballroom dancing, golf and playing bridge. Robert and Millie were owner-operators of the Capri Motor Lodge in Coralville, Iowa. Millie's love for others was unconditional. She cared deeply about the welfare of family, friends and acquaintances. She was a good and kindly woman who graced this earth with joy and gentleness. You may send messages of condolence to Robert Mitchell at 1935 Paseo Verde Parkway, Apt. 214, Henderson, NV 89012.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019