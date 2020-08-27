1/
Mildred D. Floyd
MILDRED D. FLOYD Cedar Rapids Mildred D. Floyd, 96, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Solon Nursing Care Center. Private family services will be held with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family with arrangements. Mildred was born Aug. 15, 1924, in Johnson County, Iowa, to Richard and Clara (Kron) Murphy. Mildred was united in marriage to Ralph Greazel on May 22, 1946. Together, they raised five daughters. Ralph passed away suddenly in 1967. Mildred was later married to Carl Floyd on Feb. 8, 1974. Mildred previously worked at the bakery in Woolworth's Department Store. She dedicated her life to being a mother and homemaker. Mildred was a former member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church. She was previously active in both the Eagles and Elks clubs. Mildred enjoyed attending county and western community dances and was known for her singing. She will be missed by those who loved her. Mildred is survived by her daughters, Carol (Ray) Hartl of Marion, Marjorie Ramsey of Fairfaix, Denise Greazel of Waterloo and Kathy (Michael) Moel of Solon; grandchildren, Brandon (Julia) Thurston, Chad (Sabrina) Lucas, Ryan Lucas, Cory Moel, Andy (Christine) Moel and Blake (Megan Hughes) Moel; several great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Brant Lucas of Cedar Rapids; and two brothers, Cliff (Mary) Murphy of Iowa City and Leonard Murphy of Hills. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Ralph Greazel; second husband, Carl Floyd; daughter, Bonnie Lucas; brothers, Warren, Jim and Richard "Pat" Murphy; sister, Betty Raciborski; son-in-law, Victor Ramsey; sister-in-law, Norma Murphy; and brother-in-law, Edward Raciborski. Please share a memory of Mildred at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020.
