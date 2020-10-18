1/1
Mildred E. McIlrath
1929 - 2020
MILDRED E. MCILRATH Cedar Rapids Mildred E. McIlrath, 91, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy after a recent fall and fighting myeloproliferative disease for over two years. She did not leave her family and this earth without putting up a courageous fight. Mille was born Sept. 11, 1929, to James and Antonie (Cihlar) Beranek at the family farm in Riverside, Iowa. She spoke fondly of growing up on the farm and in a small rural community. After graduating from Kalona High School in 1947, she worked at Penick & Ford before she and Paul N. McIlrath married on April 27, 1951, in Iowa City. Millie and Paul were devoted parents and they made a good team. They provided a stable and loving home for their four children. Millie enjoyed the many family get togethers, especially when babies and children were present. Millie took great pleasure in decorating their home, making every room festive for the seasons and holidays. Millie was a people person. She loved getting to know others, and hearing about their families and lives. Millie sent thousands of cards over the years to family and friends, always remembering their birthdays, anniversaries, etc. Her handwriting was beautiful. She kept a daily journal since the age of 10, recording the blessings and challenges of life for over 80 years. She was very proud of her Czech heritage and was a member of the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library. Immediate survivors are her loving husband, Paul, and their children, Gail Davis (Glenn), Paul J. McIlrath (Karla), Kaye McIlrath (John Nirschl) and Scott McIlrath (Mary Cay); eight grandchildren, Shay, Micah, Phil, Leah, Ian, Joy, Maybelline and Rita; six great-grandchildren: Brayden, Aria, Emily, Brenna, Briar and Ruby; special nieces and nephew, Debra Barron, Beth Robinson and Reagan Robinson; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Preston and Sara Whelpley. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Anne Robinson and Velma Coonley. Memorials may be made to the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library or the charity of the donor's choice. A private family service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A livestream of the service may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/12292206, starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Online condolences to the family may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
