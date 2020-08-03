1/1
Mildred Elizabeth Lemley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILDRED ELIZABETH LEMLEY Lone Tree On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Mildred Elizabeth Lemley, loving mother and grandmother, sister and aunt passed away suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 92. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree. Due to COVID-19, social distancing standards will be in place and all in attendance will be required to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided. Burial will be held at a later date in the Lone Tree Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Mildred. Online condolences for the Lemley family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved