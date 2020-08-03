MILDRED ELIZABETH LEMLEY Lone Tree On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Mildred Elizabeth Lemley, loving mother and grandmother, sister and aunt passed away suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 92. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree. Due to COVID-19, social distancing standards will be in place and all in attendance will be required to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided. Burial will be held at a later date in the Lone Tree Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Mildred. Online condolences for the Lemley family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservice.com
.