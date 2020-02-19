|
|
MILDRED ELAINE HAROVER Fairfax Mildred Elaine Harover, 87, of Fairfax, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. John XXIII Catholic Church by the Rev. Dustin Vu. Burial: St. Patrick Cemetery, Fairfax. Friends may visit with the family after 9 a.m. Friday at the church. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Mildred is survived by her son, Rick (Valerie) Harover of Columbus, Ohio; daughters, Janet Volesky of Fairfax, Patti (Alan) Erger of Austin, Texas, and Kathy (Sam) Ferguson of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Kristie, Teresa, Tara (Dan), Lindsay (Steve), Travis and Ben; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Catherine Selzer, Dorothy Selzer and Margaret Selzer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John, in 2003; brothers, William, Curtis, Wallace, Lloyd and Kenneth Selzer; and her stepfather, Ralph Tines. Mildred was born Feb. 26, 1932, in Fairfax, the daughter of Jacob and Mary Smith Selzer. In 1950, she graduated from St. Patrick High School in Fairfax. On July 2, 1953, Mildred married John Harover at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fairfax. Mildred was a stay-at-home mom but worked during high school at Craemer's Department Store and in the credit department at Armstrong's Department Store from 1978 to 1990. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary-Fairfax, National Catholic Society of Foresters and St. John XXIII Catholic Church. Mildred enjoyed traveling and watching the Cubs. She was an avid reader. She loved family times and will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the Fairfax Library. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020