Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Mildred Hartley Obituary
MILDRED HARTLEY Iowa City Mildred Hartley, 97, of Iowa City, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at her residence at Legacy Pointe, in Iowa City. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the First Christian Church of Coralville. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Mildred Jean Finnegan was born Jan. 7, 1922, in Panora, Iowa, the daughter of Joe and Nell (Benton) Finnegan. She graduated from Guthrie Center High School and in spring of 1944 she was united in marriage to Harold Hartley. She spent her life caring for their home, loving her family, nurturing her faith, enjoying the outdoors, and always was interested in airplanes. Her husband was a pilot and worked for the FAA for a number of years. Her family includes her two children, Linda Flinn (Darrell) and Thomas Hartley (Susan); grandchildren, Katie Armbruster (Alex), Lisa Amor (Toma's), Daniel Hartley, Judy Serbousek (Jim) and Janet Berry; great-grandchildren, Anna, Kailyn, Brynn, Oliver, Adrian, Jamie, Jaydon, Jeri, Mickey, Ryan, Matthew and Jason; Mildred's sister, Phyllis Watkins. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband; son, Jerry Hartley; daughter, Barbara Berry; grandsons, Kenneth Cook, Steve Berry and Bradley Flinn; and sisters, Naomi Morgan, Marlene Johnson and Pauline Campbell.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
