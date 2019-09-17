|
MILDRED ELEANOR HEMESATH Cedar Rapids Mildred Eleanor Hemesath, 96, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will occur at the church one hour before the funeral Mass. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service is serving the family. Mildred is survived by her children, Joyce Saldana (Arthur) of Elgin, Ill., Roger Hemesath (Anu) of St. Ansgar, Bart Hemesath (Teri) of Atkins and Lisa Hemesath of Denver, Colo.; and daughter-in-law, Jayne Hemesath of Colorado Springs, Colo. She also is survived by seven grandchildren, James Saldana, Douglas Saldana, Cortnee Hemesath, Andrea Fish, Andrew Hemesath, Charlotte Hemesath and Erica Bascom. She also was blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Theresa Muehlbauer, Kai Saldana, Reece Hemesath, Grace Fish, Allie Jo Fish, Steele Fish, Audra Bascom, Harrison Bascom and Samantha Bascom. In her final days, Mildred was able to meet her first great-great-grandchild, Thomas Quentin Muehlbauer. She also is survived by one brother, Daniel Moser. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Bart; a son, James "Jimmy"; one sister, Vivian Huber; and two brothers, Raymond and Arthur Moser. She also was preceded in death by numerous pet cats, including Whitey Whiskers, Rusty, Henry, Gini, Blackie, Charlie, Sam, Sabrina and Maggie. Mildred was born July 7, 1923, in Fort Atkinson, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (Sykora) Moser. She married Bart Joseph Hemesath in March 1944. Mildred was a member of St. Ludmila Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, solving crossword puzzles, eating hot fudge sundaes, watching the Chicago Cubs and walks down at the Indian Creek Nature Center. Her family loved her apple pie and looked forward to family gatherings where Mom always had one prepared for dessert. Mildred spent around 15 years as a lunch lady and later a food service manager for the Cedar Rapids public schools. While at Grant Elementary School, she perfected "Millie's Chili," a favorite of both staff and students. In lieu of flowers, please donate funds to the Cedar Valley Humane Society in our Mother's name.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019