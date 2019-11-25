Home

MILDRED HINRICHS Monticello Mildred Hinrichs, 90, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where friends may register after 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor David Raemisch will officiate at the services. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous of Iowa. Surviving are two children, Susan (Greg) Brokens, Iowa Falls and Steven (Jacki) Hinrichs, Grimes; four grandchildren, Becky (Doug) Tarr, Sarah Hinrichs, Tony (Christy) Brokens and Tyler (Danielle Pinkerton) Hinrichs; six great-grandsons, Jackson and Gavin Neely, Tucker and Hudson Brokens, and Camden and Callen Hinrichs; and four step-great-grandchildren, Devonny and Brenna Goodman, and Mason and Taylor Pinkerton; a brother, Ray (Lorna) Rieniets; and in-laws, Betty (Jerry) Andresen and Jan Hinrichs. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey; four siblings, Leona Bender, Kathleen Streeper, Betty Hinrichs and Paul Rieniets; and five brothers-in-law, LeRoy and Norman Hinrichs, Kenneth Brandt, James Bender and Walter Streeper. Mildred Marie Rieniets was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Richland Township, Jones County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Gerhard and Margaret (Guyan) Rieniets. She received her early education in the rural schools of Richland Township. Mildred graduated from Monticello Community Schools in 1948, where she was homecoming queen in 1947. Mildred Rieniets married Harvey Hinrichs on March 11, 1951, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. The couple farmed in Wayne and Castle Grove townships. They moved to Monticello in 1957 and Milly went to work at the Monticello State Bank in the bookkeeping department. She retired in 1996. MIldred was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
