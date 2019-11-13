|
MILDRED RAMER KELLER Iowa City Mildred Ramer Keller, 99, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. Family committal services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mildred's desire was for friends to donate to the Regina Foundation, the Visiting Nurses Association of Johnson County (VNA) or Iowa City Hospice. Mildred was born Aug. 21, 1920, in Eagle Grove, Iowa, to Leonard and Maye Mentzer Ramer. She graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1937 and Mount Mercy Junior College in 1939. On Jan. 24, 1942, Mildred married John L. "Jack" Keller of Iowa City at Sacred Heart Church in Eagle Grove. They lived in Eagle Grove and Fort Dodge, before making their home in Iowa City in 1951. Mr. Keller died in January 1980. Mildred worked as an administrative assistant for the University of Iowa from 1958 to 1979. In retirement, Mildred volunteered at Mercy Iowa City, Iowa City Hospice and St. Mary Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Mercy Hospital Guild, Goodwill Auxiliary and the University Club Mildred greeted every day of her life as a gift. She began each day with the "Good Morning God" prayer and prayed for her family, faith, friends, community and world. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Suellen (John) Novotny of West Liberty; son, Timothy Keller of Iowa City; daughter-in-law, Linda Keller (John L.) of Iowa City; two grandchildren, Kimberly (Ryan) Marsh of Oskaloosa and Katie (Alex) Marquez of San Bernardino, Calif.; and four great-grandchildren, Connor and Katelyn Marsh and Alexander Joseph (A.J.) and Sophia Marquez. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; beloved infant daughter, Mary Alicia; son, John L.; and sister, Muriel Hart. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the compassionate and talented VNA Home Care, the Briarwood staff and Iowa City Hospice nurses and aides who cared for her. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019