1/1
Mildred "Millie" Lombard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILDRED "MILLIE" LOMBARD Iowa City Mildred "Millie" Lombard, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, left this world on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was 92. Millie has joined her parents; brothers, Arnold and Robert; sister, Anna Mae, along with other family and countless friends in heaven. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Atrium Village in Hills. She grew up on a farm in northeast Iowa, the first daughter of Herman and Marie Lueken. Millie married Elvert "Al" Lombard on Nov. 11, 1961, in Manchester. They moved to Iowa City in 1966. In 2018, they moved to an apartment in Hills. Millie was active in St. Patrick's Church. She was president of the Altar & Rosary Society in 1975 when they published a cookbook. Millie also sang in the church choir, the St. Patrick's Day choir and devoted an hour each week in their adoration chapel from when it started to 2016. Most recently, she was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Millie had many jobs and talents, eventually retiring from Hy-Vee. She enjoyed an active life with Al that included dancing, playing cards and bingo, watching the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeye sports and vacations in the Ozarks. She and Al were a perfect team for over 58 years! She was blessed with three children, Susan (Jim Ford), Michael (Megan Strong) and Mary (Dick McDonnell). She had four grandchildren, Brianna (Mike Youngman) Sean, Barry (Corina) Christopher, and Barry and Shelby Lombard. Two she loved as her own grandchildren are Kodie and Shaye Strong. Last year Millie became a great-grandmother to Baer, Brianna and Mike's first child. She also is survived by sister, Rita Engelken; and brothers, Paul (Luella), Willie (Joanne) and Donald (Nikki). Millie asks that you remember her accomplishments and treasure the memories created together. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved