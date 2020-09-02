MILDRED "MILLIE" LOMBARD Iowa City Mildred "Millie" Lombard, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, left this world on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was 92. Millie has joined her parents; brothers, Arnold and Robert; sister, Anna Mae, along with other family and countless friends in heaven. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Atrium Village in Hills. She grew up on a farm in northeast Iowa, the first daughter of Herman and Marie Lueken. Millie married Elvert "Al" Lombard on Nov. 11, 1961, in Manchester. They moved to Iowa City in 1966. In 2018, they moved to an apartment in Hills. Millie was active in St. Patrick's Church. She was president of the Altar & Rosary Society in 1975 when they published a cookbook. Millie also sang in the church choir, the St. Patrick's Day choir and devoted an hour each week in their adoration chapel from when it started to 2016. Most recently, she was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Millie had many jobs and talents, eventually retiring from Hy-Vee. She enjoyed an active life with Al that included dancing, playing cards and bingo, watching the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeye sports and vacations in the Ozarks. She and Al were a perfect team for over 58 years! She was blessed with three children, Susan (Jim Ford), Michael (Megan Strong) and Mary (Dick McDonnell). She had four grandchildren, Brianna (Mike Youngman) Sean, Barry (Corina) Christopher, and Barry and Shelby Lombard. Two she loved as her own grandchildren are Kodie and Shaye Strong. Last year Millie became a great-grandmother to Baer, Brianna and Mike's first child. She also is survived by sister, Rita Engelken; and brothers, Paul (Luella), Willie (Joanne) and Donald (Nikki). Millie asks that you remember her accomplishments and treasure the memories created together. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
.