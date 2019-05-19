Resources More Obituaries for Mildred Malan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mildred "Millie" Malan

MILDRED "MILLIE" MALAN Iowa City Mildred "Millie" Malan, 94, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Marshall, Mo., passed away quietly on May 16, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Millie was born July 14, 1924, in Miami, Mo. She was one of nine children born to Henry Ernest Merrell and Mary Edith Uhrig. She was a graduate of Marshall High School in Marshall, Mo. She married Floyd Raymond Malan on Feb. 7, 1942, in New Franklin, Mo. Their marriage produced two children, Lois Jean (Jeannie) and Gary Ray Malan. Millie spent most of her life as a resident of her beloved Marshall, Mo. She was a member of the First Baptist Church for more than 40 years. Over the years, Millie held several different jobs in Marshall. Two of her most memorable jobs were at Northwest Elementary School, where she served as a cook along with her sister-in-law, Dorothy Merrell. Their dinner rolls were the talk of the school. Another memorable job was her work as a sales clerk at the Vogue on the Marshall Square. She loved clothes, jewelry and being around people. so the dress shop served her well. Later in life, she obtained a job as a greeter at Walmart and worked there until she was 88 years old. During her last years in Marshall, she dearly loved her volunteer work with the foster grandparent program at Northwest Elementary School. Millie always would emphasize her most important job was that of a mother. She excelled as a wife, mother and grandmother. Family always came first, and she always was there to help them along the way. Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, in 2002. She remained in Marshall after his death until 2014 when she joined her sisters, Dottie and Lee, in North Kansas City, Mo. When her health required more intensive care in 2016, she moved to Iowa City, Iowa, to be near her daughter, Jeannie Mueller. Her final years with family were filled with joy and happiness. She always was available for family gatherings. Her pitch playing was top-notch, and she was a competitive player during the final days of her life. She is survived by her brother, Raymond, of Liberty, Mo.; and her sisters, Dottie and Lee of North Kansas City, Mo. Brothers and sisters who have passed away earlier were Naomi, Ernie, Norma, Paul and Nelson. Other survivors include her daughter, Jeannie, and husband, Austin Mueller, of Iowa City; and son, Gary Malan, of Marshall, Mo. Surviving grandchildren include Austin Christopher Mueller and wife, Amy, of Overland Park, Kan., Jared Mueller of Lomita, Calif., Mitch Mueller of West Des Moines, Iowa, Nickolas (Nick) Malan of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., and Allison (Alie) Malan of Miami, Fla. Her great-grandchildren include Logan, Delcie and Sophie Mueller of Overland Park, Kan., Maddox Mueller of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Aiden Malan of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. Millie was a generous loving person who will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She forever will be remembered for her smile and the way she would light up a room. Private family services will be held at a later date in Marshall, Mo. Please share online condolences and memories with the family at www.campbell-lewis.com. If you wish to support her memorial, you may donate to the Foster Grandparents Program, Higginsville, Mo. Checks should be made to The Foster Grandparents Program, attn: Marty Tichenor, 1812 Main St., Higginsville, MO 64037. The funding will be redirected from the central office to the Marshall, Mo., Foster Grandparents Program. Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019