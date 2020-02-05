|
|
MILDRED PLOTZ Amana Mildred Plotz, 90, of Amana, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, after a short stay at Colonial Manor in Amana. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Norway, Iowa, with Father Craig Steimel officiating. Burial will take place at Hala Cemetery near Walford. Visitation is 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Mildred Elizabeth was born Feb. 12, 1929, near Watkins, Iowa, to Merle and Philomena (Becker) Carlson. Mildred graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton in 1947. She married Martin Edward Plotz on June 22, 1948, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton. Together they raised their children in Amana. During the winters, Martin and Mildred spent their time making hall trees and other things for their children and grandchildren. Martin and Mildred had enjoyed traveling on bus trips since 1985. They had visited all 48 continental states, Canada and Mexico. She is survived by her children, Donald (Janet) Plotz, David Plotz, Ann (Duane) Ausdemore, Marla (Joseph) Heffron and Matthew Plotz; 12 grandchildren, Lori (Chris), Scott (Leah), Rachel (Scott), Kimberly (Robert), Karen (Kevin), Tara (Tyler), Jonathan (Jessica), Leah, Kandice, Michael (Ashley), Rebecca (Logan) and Justin; 12 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ruby, Khloe, Huck, Hunter, Abel, Gunner, Liam, Elliot, Jada, Nova and Piper; and siblings, Pearl Serovy, Delores (Walter) Plotz, Edith Williams, Robert (Karen) Carlson and Mary Ann (John) Berry. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Martin (2015); daughter, Audrey Plotz (2008); grandson, James Plotz (1993); and brother, James Carlson. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020