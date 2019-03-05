MILFORD DANIEL "DAN" RANDALL III Cedar Rapids Milford Daniel "Dan" Randall III, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Living Center West Nursing Home following a prolonged illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Lovely Lane United Methodist Church. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Dan was born Nov. 2, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Milford and Fern (Biggs) Randall. He graduated from Roosevelt High School with the class of 1956. Dan married Margaret Wright on Sept. 8, 1957, at St. James UMC in Cedar Rapids. He was the top-selling Toyota salesman of the year for 20 years in a row in the state of California. Dan loved Disney, especially Mickey Mouse. He lived across the street from Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. He also collected "Wizard of Oz" and Judy Garland memorabilia. Dan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Dan is survived by his children, Marci Lea (Kevin) Wittles of Cedar Rapids, Keelee Ann (Scott) Doan of Estes Park, Colo., Lela Sue Wright of Perryville, Mo., and Todd Michael (Lisa) Randall of Las Vegas; his seven grandchildren, Tara Malcolm, Kelli (Mike) Michuda, Jer Doan, Fred (Trish) Doan, Krissy (Yeus) Navarro, Holly (Thomas) Korando and Nicolette Randall; 10 great-grandchildren; his first wife, Margaret Mendoza; a sister, Shirley Pigman; and his good friend, Mary Durante. He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Ryan Randall; a sister, Betty Joanne Thompson; and his life partner, George Flynn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left to the Randall family by visiting www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary