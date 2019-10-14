|
MILLICENT MAXINE FREDRICKSON Cedar Rapids Millicent Maxine Fredrickson, 82, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include husband, Donald; sons, Jeffrey (Nicole) of Minneapolis, Minn., and Thomas (Jenny) of Marion, Iowa; brothers, Lee (Pam) Nordine of Centennial, Colo., and Everett (Sandy) Nordine of Rapid City, S.D.; grandchildren, Marly, Carter, Alec, Kristina and Ryan; three great-grandchildren; many dear nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Betty Nordine of Early, Iowa. She was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Marie Nordine; brother, Burnett Nordine; sister, Myrtis Allen; brother-in-law, Gene Allen; and parents-in-law, Noble and Mildred Fredrickson. Millie was born Nov. 27, 1936, in Albert City, Iowa, to Floyd and Marie Nordine. She married Donald Fredrickson on May 8, 1956, in Albert City. Millie and Donald lived in New Jersey and Maryland while Don was in the service before moving to Cedar Rapids in 1958 where they raised their family. They celebrated 63 years of marriage this past May. Millie worked many years in retail, starting at Kosek's Dime Store, then Killian's and finally Von Maur, where she retired after 23 years. She loved cooking, holiday baking and running a tight ship at home. She enjoyed many years of golf league in the Cedar Rapids area. Millie loved the Hawkeyes and especially the Cubs. She and Don were thankful for 15 winters spent in Gulf Shores, Ala., after both were retired. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the . Please leave a message or tribute to Millie's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
