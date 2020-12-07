1/1
Milo Brokaw
MILO BROKAW Monticello Milo Brokaw, 65, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from complications of COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in the summer of 2021. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Milo and his family into their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous or the charity of choice. Surviving is his wife, Mary, and his mother, Nancy, both of Monticello; two brothers, Randy (Sue) Brokaw, Delhi and Kim (Katherine) Brokaw, Cedar Rapids; five nieces and nephews, Chris (Deb) Brokaw, Amber Barnhart, Robyn Eastin, Jack Brokaw and Kate Brokaw; and 11 great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; his sister, Monica; and a nephew, Nick. Milo Blake Brokaw was born May 9, 1955, in Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Ray and Nancy Morgan, Brokaw. Milo graduated from the Monticello Community Schools, with the Class of 1973. Milo married Mary Werner on Oct. 18, 1980, at Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Milo worked as a mechanic and later was a semi-driver for Schmidt Dairy Equipment. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and cheering for Kevin Harvick. He also enjoyed watching the NHRA and John Wayne movies.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
