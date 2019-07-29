Home

Milo Max "Mike" Orris Obituary
MILO "MIKE" MAX ORRIS Washington Milo "Mike" Max Orris, 92, of Washington, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the United Presbyterian Home in Washington. Celebration of Life services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington with Chaplain Andrew Zuehlke officiating. Calling hours will begin at noon on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Interment with military honors will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County. Online condolences may be sent for Mike's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 29, 2019
