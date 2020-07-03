MILT LUCKSTEAD Martelle Milt Luckstead, 80, of Martelle, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. It was his wish to be cremated and due to the current health pandemic his family will celebrate his life at a later date. Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa is assisting with his final arrangements and thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with Milt's family by visiting goettschonline.com
. Milton John Luckstead Sr. was born Nov. 22, 1939, in Olin, Iowa, the son of Rolly and Mildred (Hinrichsen) Luckstead. He attended school in Olin and graduated from Olin High School in 1957. He then attended Iowa State University. Milt was a lifetime member of the FFA Alumni Association at both the state and national levels. He enjoyed reading; however, his passion was farming and operating his own farm near Martelle. His hard work and care of the land earned him the following awards: Honorary American FFA Degree 2012, Anamosa Honorary Chapter Farmer 1981 and Cascade Honorary Chapter Farmer 2011. He was inducted into the Iowa FFA Hall of Fame 2007-08 and Cascade FFA Hall of Fame 2018. He is survived by his children, Jim (Jacki), Anamosa, Mary (Randy) Ruroden, West Union, Milt (Kelly), Monticello, and Marcia (Dave) Prosser, Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Clarice Luckstead.