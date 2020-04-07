|
MILTON BERT ARNOLD Marion Milton Bert Arnold, 94, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, following a brief illness. A private family graveside service and burial will take place at Prairie Chapel Cemetery in Marion. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Milton was born Dec. 14, 1925, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Forest and Edith (Hawker) Arnold. He graduated from Manchester High School, Class of 1943. On Aug. 14, 1950, Milton was united in marriage to Onalee Paul. To this union were born four children, Michael, Novalee, Paula and Sabra. Milton was a lifelong farmer and cattle feeder. He was a member of Marion Methodist Church, Farm Bureau, Mayflower Society of Iowa, and he served on the Linn-Mar school board. Milton was proud to be a farmer. He was the first in the field in the spring and first in the field in the fall. Milton enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Milton is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 69 years, Onalee Arnold; son, Michael (LeAnn) Arnold of Marion; three daughters, Novalee (James) Coats of Mountain Grove, Mo., Paula (Craig) Pettig of St. Peters, Mo., and Sabra (Kurt) Ehlert of Forstell, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Edith Arnold; brother, Melvin Arnold; and sister, Doris Thomas. The family would like to thank the staff at Terrace Glen Village for the compassionate care they provided to Milton. Please share a memory of Milton at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020