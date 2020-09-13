1/1
Milton Bert Arnold
MILTON BERT ARNOLD Marion Milton Bert Arnold, 94, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Marion Methodist Church, 5050 REC Dr., Marion, officiated by the Rev. Mike Morgan. The family will greet friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday before the service. Inurnment previously was held in Prairie Chapel Cemetery in rural Marion. Please see www.thegazette.com or www.murdochfuneralhome.com for the complete obituary previously published.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Marion Methodist Church
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Marion Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
