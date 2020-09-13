MILTON BERT ARNOLD Marion Milton Bert Arnold, 94, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Marion Methodist Church, 5050 REC Dr., Marion, officiated by the Rev. Mike Morgan. The family will greet friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday before the service. Inurnment previously was held in Prairie Chapel Cemetery in rural Marion. Please see www.thegazette.com
or www.murdochfuneralhome.com
for the complete obituary previously published.