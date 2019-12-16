Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Mira Sahu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mira Sahu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mira Sahu Obituary
MIRA SAHU Coralville Mira Sahu, 68, of Coralville, died unexpectedly on Dec. 12, 2019, at her home in Coralville. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Shueyville United Methodist Church, 1195 Steeple Lane NE in Swisher, Iowa, with Pastor Brody Tubaugh officiating. Family will greet friends from noon to 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Mira is survived by her two sons, Sajan (Carey Ann) of Atkins, Iowa, and Suman of Arizona; and three grandchildren, Spencer, Maya and Anjali. She also is survived by numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shailendra "Shail" Kumar Sahu, in 2013. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -