MIRA SAHU Coralville Mira Sahu, 68, of Coralville, died unexpectedly on Dec. 12, 2019, at her home in Coralville. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Shueyville United Methodist Church, 1195 Steeple Lane NE in Swisher, Iowa, with Pastor Brody Tubaugh officiating. Family will greet friends from noon to 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Mira is survived by her two sons, Sajan (Carey Ann) of Atkins, Iowa, and Suman of Arizona; and three grandchildren, Spencer, Maya and Anjali. She also is survived by numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shailendra "Shail" Kumar Sahu, in 2013. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019