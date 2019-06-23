MIRIAM A. SAMUELSON Crosby, Minn. Miriam A. Samuelson, 97, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died peacefully in her sleep on June 19, 2019, at the Cuyuna Regional Care Center in Crosby, Minn. She was born on Nov. 5, 1921, in Agency, Iowa, to Wayne and Adeline (Rill) Whipple. Miriam graduated from Agency High School in 1939 and Iowa Success Business College in Ottumwa, Iowa, in 1941. Miriam married Roswell "Sam" Samuelson on Aug. 22, 1943, in Agency, Iowa. Miriam is survived by one son, Lawrence (Jeanine) Samuelson of Angola, Ind.; one daughter, Janet (Joseph) Albrecht of Breezy Point, Minn.; two brothers, Harold (Kay) Whipple of Indianola, Iowa, and Carl (Norma) Whipple of Westminster, Colo.; two grandchildren, Heidi Samuelson and Amy (Mamuka) Samuelson; and two great grandchildren, Lucy and Maddie. Preceding Miriam in death were her parents; her husband, Roswell; three brothers, Richard, Paul and Charles Whipple; and one sister, Ruth Leick. Miriam spent her working career as a secretary and then purchasing agent for Lefebure Corp. in Cedar Rapids. She was a lifelong member of Kenwood Park United Methodist Church, an active member in PEO chapter DK and a volunteer at Greene Square Meals. Her favorite leisure activities included gardening, playing card games, traveling, family reunions and cooking. An ardent sports fan, Miriam often would watch a football or basketball game on television and listen to another one on the radio. Miriam will be inurned alongside for husband "Sam" in the Garden of Reflection at Cedar Memorial Cemetery at a private family gathering this fall. Memorials may be directed to Greene Square Meals, P.O. Box 5303, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406, or to a . Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary