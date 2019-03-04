Home

MIRIAM DANIELS Belle Plaine Miriam Daniels, 97, of Belle Plaine, died on Feb. 28, 2019, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Burial will be in the Victor Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Miriam Daniels Memorial Fund. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
