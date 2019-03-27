MIRIAM DANIELS Belle Plaine Miriam Daniels, 97, of Belle Plaine, died on Feb. 28, 2019, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor with Chaplain Debra Black, St. Luke's Hospital, officiating. Keyboardists will be Rebecca Hadenfeldt and Denise Baustian. Pallbearers will be Robert DeMeyer, Larry Kithcart and Larry, Paul, Jim and Anthony Rose. Burial will be in the Victor Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Miriam Daniels Memorial Fund. Miriam was born on Oct. 14, 1921, in Sioux Falls, S.D., the daughter of Homer and Lili Drake Hall. Her family lived in Omaha and Brooklyn prior to moving to Guernsey. She graduated from Guernsey High School in 1939. On March 13, 1944, she was united in marriage to Warren A. Daniels by the Rev. H.W. Brandt in his home in Marengo. Warren and Miriam farmed in the Ladora area after their marriage and in 1953, they moved to their own farm south of Belle Plaine. Miriam helped Warren with the farm operation and she raised sheep for many years. She continued to live on the farm for four years after Warren died in 1993, then moved to Belle Plaine. Miriam was a member of the Ladora United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She took painting lessons for many years and her house is full of pictures that she painted. She enjoyed taking bus trips and playing cards at the community center with her friends. She also liked to work crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. There was always a puzzle in progress! Miriam was a big fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Miriam is survived by two nephews; one niece; two great-nephews; one great-niece; three great-great nephews; and one great-great-niece. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Warren; and two sisters, Ruth Elizabeth Hall and Margery Hall Rose. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary