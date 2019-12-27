|
MIRIAM GOLAY Cedar Rapids Miriam Golay went to her true home for the holidays. She passed away at Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa, surrounded by her family on Dec. 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, at a later date. Miriam was born on July 3, 1934, in Valentine, Neb., the daughter of Eugene and Mary Iliff. She was united in marriage to George H. Golay on June 19, 1953. He preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2013. They were married for 60 years. Miriam and her husband, who was a pastor and evangelist in the Free Methodist and Nazarene churches, and their children traveled widely, sharing their love for Jesus through word and music. Eventually, they settled in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Miriam spent 25 years working for the Federal Court of Bankruptcy. Her favorite hobbies included couponing and rubber-stamp collecting. She and her husband were members of the First Church of the Nazarene in Cedar Rapids. Miriam sang, played the piano and witnessed Jesus until her body and mind didn't allow. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family, and Jackie Baumhauer, who was both her caregiver and friend for the past nine years. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Home Instead Senior Care and Hiawatha Care Center, who loved and cared for Miriam. Miriam is survived by her children, Paul (Marianne), Steven, Evangeline (Mark) and Tim (Tammy); 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Golay; daughter, Joy Mareno; grandson, Matthew Golay; and great-grandchild, Alycia Golay. Please share a memory of Miriam at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019