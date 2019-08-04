|
MIRIAM LODGE Cedar Rapids Miriam Lodge, 92, of Cedar Rapids went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. The Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. Miriam was born Nov. 9, 1926, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Leonora and Milton Lindner. She grew up on the family farm in Keokuk and graduated from Keokuk High School. Following high school, she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse before attending Cornell College. At Cornell, Miriam was the recipient of the Mortar Board Award, which was given in recognition of achievement and leadership. She graduated from Cornell with a bachelor's degree in education and later received her master's degree from the University of Iowa. Miriam spent 40 years as an educator, teaching first, second and third grade for the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Miriam met her husband, William Lodge, in Mount Vernon, and they were married May 18, 1952. She was a loving wife and mother and provided a wonderful childhood for her daughters. Bill and Miriam were big Hawkeye fans and followed the Hawkeye football teams to numerous bowl games. In retirement, they enjoyed taking cruises to the Caribbean and visiting family and friends in California. Miriam had a passion for gardening and nature. Her yard was filled with a variety of beautiful flowers. She became a master gardener and volunteered at Brucemore, tending to the gardens. She helped plant the first healing garden at St. Luke's Hospital. Miriam was a very caring person. She spent many hours writing letters. Her goal also was to send cards to people for their special occasions. Miriam had a beautiful smile and a great sense of humor. We will be forever grateful for the sunshine she spread on our lives. Miriam is survived by her daughters, Melody Lodge and Barbara Stary; and sister-in law. Nadine Lindner. Preceding her in death were her mother, Leonora; father, Milton Lindner; husband, William Lodge; her brothers, Marvin and Wilber Lindner; her sister-in-law, Wilma Lindner; and her son-in-law. Bradley Stary. The family would like to thank Ridgeview Assisted Living, the Gardens of Cedar Rapids and Hospice of Mercy for their care, compassion and dedication given to Miriam. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City of the Indian Creek Nature Center in Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019