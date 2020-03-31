|
MISTI DAWN GRIMM Marion Misti Dawn Grimm, 46, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. A private family service will take place at later date. Misti was born March 21, 1974, the daughter of Gary Sr. and Jerry (Bolibaugh) Grimm. She worked for Alliant Energy Co. as a customer service representative. Misti was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Marion. Misti is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Chelsea (Andrew) Howard of Marion; son, Sage (Lexi) Miller of Marion; two grandchildren, Rowan Howard and Dante Miller; her father, Gary Grimm Sr. of Unionville, Mo.; mother, Jerry Grimm of Marion; brother, Shawn Grimm of Marion; and sister, Rachel Grimm of Marion. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Please share a memory of Misti at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020