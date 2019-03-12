MISTY DAWN PURSELL Cedar Rapids Misty Dawn Pursell, 44, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Davenport, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 Seventh Ave., Rock Island, Ill. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the funeral home. A memorial has been established for First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Rock Island. Born on Feb. 21, 1975, in Burlington, Iowa, she was the daughter of Desiree Miller and Kerry Davis. She married Gregory Pursell on June 16, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nev. Misty graduated from Davenport Central High School, Class of 1993. She worked as a paraprofessional with behavior focus children at Hiawatha Elementary School. She had an inseparable bond with her siblings and enjoyed traveling and taking trips with her sisters. Family meant everything to her and she went out of her way to show love and support to those she loved dearly. She was dedicated to her children and was sure not to miss any of their special events. She is survived by her husband, Gregory Pursell, and her four children, Alaysia, Damon, Gianna and Kenyon of Cedar Rapids; one stepson, Derek of USN Japan; two brothers, Aaron Miller (Tammy) and Kerry Davis Jr. (Mesha) of Davenport; two sisters, LaKayla Ross (Avery) of Rock Island and Carmen Price (Brandon) of Fayetteville, N.C.; her grandmother, Helen Miller "Big Mom"; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her Burlington family. Misty was preceded in death by her mother, Desiree Miller. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary