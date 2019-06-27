MITCHELL VINCENT West Des Moines Mitchell Vincent, of West Des Moines, the son of Bill and Jeri Vincent, both of Cedar Rapids, died unexpectedly June 24, 2019, at the age of 31. No definitive cause of death has been determined, but there was no evidence of suicide, drugs or foul play. His remains were cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date. Loved my many, Mitch's warm heart was often evident below the surface of his sharp and clever wit. His quiet intelligence, generosity and love of fun made him a true joy to family and close friends. You could always rely on Mitch's expertise for vacation travel and dining, regardless of your destination. Some of his favorite weekends with friends were in Green Bay, Door County, Kansas City and Minneapolis. Cherished memories include a shared love of golf and Hawkeye events with his dad and creating fun culinary twists to holiday meals with his mom. The family requests privacy at this time of deep grief. Please no food, flowers, calls, visits or memorial mementos. Memories and condolences may be shared at [email protected] Published in The Gazette on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary