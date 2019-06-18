Home

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
116 Benton Ave.
Albia, IA 52531
641-932-3129
Molly Lou McCombs Obituary
MOLLY LOU MCCOMBS Cedar Rapids Molly Lou (Orchard, Moyer) McCombs, 70, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Albia, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home in Cedar Rapids surrounded by her family. Molly was born on Feb. 15, 1949, in Grand Forks, N.D., to Howard J. and Mary H. (Murphy) Orchard. She grew up and attended school in Cedar Falls, graduating from Cedar Falls Senior High School with the Class of 1967. She later attended and graduated from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids with a culinary degree. On Oct. 27, 1995, she married DeWayne "Ivan" McCombs. Molly worked as a chef, retiring from the Greenbriar in Ottumwa, Iowa, and moved to Quality Assurance at Excel Corp. (Ottumwa). She was a member of Albia Baptist Temple and later of Friendship Baptist. Molly was an excellent cook and loved to prepare meals for others. Molly is survived by her husband, DeWayne "Ivan" McCombs; two sons, Marc T. Moyer and Michael P. Moyer; a daughter, Michelle L. Eby (Marc Eby); four stepchildren, Heather Martell, Holly Cormeny, Hillary Garmen and Shawn McCombs; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, David Orchard; and a sister, Sara Zlateff. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, good friends and a plethora of individuals she considered to be adopted family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mary Orchard. A celebration of Molly's life will be held at Albia Baptist Temple at 2 p.m. on June 23. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family would appreciate donations to breast cancer, colon cancer and ALS foundations. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.tharpfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019
