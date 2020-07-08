1/1
MONA RYBURN-UPAH Belle Plaine Mona Ryburn-Upah, 64, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, formerly of Des Moines, passed away July 5, 2020, at her home. Mona was born Aug. 15, 1955, to Joe and Marjorie (Dale) Freeman in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from East High School, Des Moines, in 1973. Following school, she worked for Cobbs Manufacturing for 32 years until retirement. Mona married David Ryburn Sr. in 1971. To this union two children were born, Lesa and David Jr. On Oct. 25, 1998, Mona married Kevin Upah and welcomed his son, Richard, into their family. In 2017, the couple moved to the Upah family acreage east of Belle Plaine. Mona was a member of Sunshine Open Bible in Des Moines. She enjoyed genealogy and gardening, but most of all she had a love for family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Upah of Belle Plaine; sons, David Ryburn Jr., Richard Upah and Michael Upah; daughter, Lesa Ryburn; brothers, Pete Freeman, Joe Freeman, Wayne White, Larry White and Jack White; and sisters, Vicky Heathcote, Joann Freeman, Betty Hunt, Mary Sue Wilson and Shirley Messer. Mona was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy Bloss. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Essence of Life Hospice. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
