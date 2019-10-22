|
MONICA KRALL Solon Our dear and loving mother, Monica Krall, 92, passed on to God her Maker on Oct. 20, 2019, following a short illness. She was the daughter of George and Gertrude Haman, originally from Cosgrove. She met her husband Harold Joseph Krall in Iowa City, at a family picnic. They were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City on Feb. 5, 1947. They celebrated 55 years of marriage. Monica worked at Solon community school starting as a teacher's aide in 1956 and ending as secretary to the high school principal. She then worked as the secretary at the Johnson County Health Department until she retired. Following her retirement, she and Harold enjoyed winters at their home in Mesa, Ariz., and summers in Solon. She lived a full and happy life with many travels from tents and campers to cruises and many international destinations. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, and especially candy-making! She was a wonderful, loving mother and perfect role model. She was patient, kind, generous, witty and always ready to share a hug with those she loved. She treasured her family and created "home" as a special place. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Monica is survived by her three children, Larry (Peggy) Krall of Mesa, Ariz., Bonnie (John) Murphy of Coralville and Cathy Kruzic of Denver, Colo. She bragged of her six grandchildren, Britt (Kevin) Tompkins of Solon, Amy (Kris) Larson of Parker, Colo., Josh Krall of Mesa, Sarah Callahan of Mesa, Jillian Krall of Eureka, Calif., and Andrew (Kari) Kruzic of Denver; her great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Avery and Cameron Tompkins, Kellan and Molly Larson, Raelee Rash (Ryland) and Ryan Kinnaman, Elias Callahan and Brianna and Mia Grace Kruzic; and her one great-great-grandchild, Kamdyn Rash, were the apples of Mommo's eyes. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Gertrude Haman; her husband, Harold Krall; sisters, Anna Marie Miller and Alice Walter; and brothers, George and Eugene Haman. Monica and the family wish to extend a special thank you to the amazing staff at Solon Assisted Living for their loving and tender care and to Iowa City Hospice. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon, where there will be a 10:45 a.m. parish rosary followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with Father Charles Fladung presiding. Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is caring for Monica's arrangements. Memorials can be made to Solon Retirement Village or the Monica Krall Family Memorial. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019