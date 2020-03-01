|
MONICA R. BROKAW Monticello Monica R. Brokaw, 68, of Monticello, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Jones Regional Medical Center, Anamosa, following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Peace United Church of Christ, Monticello, where friends may call from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Vicki Engelmann will officiate at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Monica and her family into their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous or the Monticello Heritage Center. Surviving are her mother, Nancy; three brothers, Randy (Sue) Brokaw, Delhi, Milo (Mary) Brokaw, Monticello, and Kim (Katherine) Brokaw, Cedar Rapids, five nieces and nephews, Chris (Deb) Brokaw, Amber Barnhart, Robyn Eastin, Jack Brokaw and Kate Brokaw; and 11 great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; and a nephew, Nick. Monica R. Brokaw was born Oct. 6, 1951, in Geneseo, Ill. She was the daughter of Ray and Nancy Morgan Brokaw. Monica attended the Monticello community schools, graduating with the Class of 1970. She was employed at the Monticello Senior Home and Polo Plastics. Monica started her own business, Monica's Dog Hut, where she did dog grooming and boarding. She also was dedicated to taking care of her parents and volunteering at the senior home. Monica was a collector of angels, she kept the scrapbook for the Class of 1970, and enjoyed ceramics and quilting.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020