MONITA ORRELLE HAYES EBERSOLE Maquoketa Monita Orrelle Hayes Ebersole, 97, of Maquoketa, Iowa, arrived at her heavenly home on Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, 2019, while sleeping in her home on the farm. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Delmar United Methodist Church in Delmar, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery, rural Maquoketa, Iowa. Monita Orrelle Hayes was born March 27, 1922, in Palo, to Rutherford "Burm" and Minnie "Shuggie" (Rabe) Hayes. She was a graduate of Palo High School and then received her 4-year degree from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, with graduate college courses being taken at Marycrest College. Monita was a home economics and biology teacher first in Charlotte, where she also coached girls' basketball and softball and was the assistant high school principal. She then taught at Delmar (and later Delwood) where she met the love of her life, Melvin LeRoy "Pete" Ebersole, when she was the scorekeeper for the Delmar High School Alumni basketball game in which he was playing. They were married on June 3, 1948, at Trinity Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. To this union two daughters were born, Connie and Carolyn. Melvin died on July 3, 1976, after 28 years of marriage, and Monita quickly became a farm manager as well. Monita was an active and devoted member of the Delmar United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She had a special relationship with God, her family and friends. She shared and lived her faith in God. She passionately worked in the Methodist Church as an MYF leader, Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible school teacher, shepherdess in UMW for Dubuque District and Lay Leader. Additionally, she was a member of the Iowa State Education Association, New Century Club and was a charter member of the Maquoketa Peace Pipe Players. Monita was an excellent cook and people always were happy to receive her cinnamon rolls, caramel and pecan rolls, pies, jams, jellies and pickles. She loved teaching school and was frequently visited by former students. She also painted fine Bavarian china, crocheted afghans, made beautiful quilts, was a 4-H leader, led classes making Christmas decorations and holiday baking. She will be remembered for the lifelong gifts she leaves for all: faith in God, love, kindness, honesty, integrity, compassion and a fun, joyful spirit. Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Connie (Joel) Zamastil of Wyoming and Carolyn (Larry) Munson of Cedar Rapids; a grandson, Jason (Allison) Zamastil; one great-grandson on the way in January; special son, Dan Heister; special daughter, Stacey Heister; dear and special friends, Bethene and Antane Nelson; and nieces, nephews and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Curtis Hayes; and sisters, Janice Dauenbaugh and Lois Rasmus. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the Delmar United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.carsonandson.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019