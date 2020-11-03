1/1
Monroe Miller
MONROE G. MILLER Kalona Monroe G. Miller, 92, of Kalona, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home in Kalona. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Fairview Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty Peterseim Facebook page. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the church. A memorial fund has been established for Iowa City Hospice, Iowa Plowing Association and Pleasantview Home Building Fund. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2020.
